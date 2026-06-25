Indian Badminton Stars Shine at US Open & Prepare for Asia Junior Championships

Indian badminton players Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag begin their US Open journey with decisive victories. Rounak Chouhan and Kidambi Srikanth also advance, reinforcing India's strength in badminton. Meanwhile, a talented young squad is set to compete in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships, aspiring to add to India's history of success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 13:14 IST
Indian Badminton Stars Shine at US Open & Prepare for Asia Junior Championships
Tanvi Sharma (File Photo/BWF). Image Credit: ANI

World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag launched their US Open campaign triumphantly on Wednesday. Tanvi overcame Germany's Yvonne Li with a score of 23-21, 21-16. Meanwhile, Devika secured a straightforward victory over Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo, winning 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles first round.

In a match showcasing rising Indian talent, Rounak Chouhan, an emerging player, defeated fellow Indian and former junior silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy with scores of 23-21, 21-16. Veteran Kidambi Srikanth displayed his skill by defeating D Saneeth 21-14, 21-12 in just 30 minutes. Advancing in the tournament too were Rakshitha Sree in women's singles and the mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha.

Rakshitha bested Tereza Svabikova from the Czech Republic 21-15, 21-8, while the seventh-seeded pair of Rawat and Maneesha dispatched Indonesia's Wirawan Ihsan Adam and Serena Kani in 26 minutes, finishing at 21-15, 21-16. Looking ahead, Indian prospects Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will spearhead the Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Japan for more medal aspirations.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

IAEA Expands Monitoring of Fukushima Water Release

Global
3
Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombian Educator Helps Youth Build Digital Skills for the Future

Colombia
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Study Highlights How Smart Waste Infrastructure Can Drive Green Growth in Uzbekistan

How AI Can Modernize Vocational Education and Close Emerging Skills Gaps, OECD Finds

Expanding Childcare Is Not Enough: OECD Calls for Quality and Workforce Investment

From Productivity Boom to Job Shifts: How AI Could Transform Poland by 2035

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026