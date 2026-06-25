Indian Badminton Stars Shine at US Open & Prepare for Asia Junior Championships

World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag launched their US Open campaign triumphantly on Wednesday. Tanvi overcame Germany's Yvonne Li with a score of 23-21, 21-16. Meanwhile, Devika secured a straightforward victory over Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo, winning 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles first round.

In a match showcasing rising Indian talent, Rounak Chouhan, an emerging player, defeated fellow Indian and former junior silver medallist S Sankar Muthusamy with scores of 23-21, 21-16. Veteran Kidambi Srikanth displayed his skill by defeating D Saneeth 21-14, 21-12 in just 30 minutes. Advancing in the tournament too were Rakshitha Sree in women's singles and the mixed doubles duo of Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha.

Rakshitha bested Tereza Svabikova from the Czech Republic 21-15, 21-8, while the seventh-seeded pair of Rawat and Maneesha dispatched Indonesia's Wirawan Ihsan Adam and Serena Kani in 26 minutes, finishing at 21-15, 21-16. Looking ahead, Indian prospects Tanvi Patri and Abhinav Garg will spearhead the Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Japan for more medal aspirations.