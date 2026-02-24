Skyfall: Ukrainian Drone Firm's Strategic Move to Denmark
The Danish government is negotiating with Skyfall, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, to establish production in Denmark. The company, known for its unmanned aerial systems, could enhance strategically important production for both Ukraine and Denmark, according to the Danish defence ministry.
The Danish government announced ongoing discussions with Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall about setting up production in Denmark. This move could mark Skyfall as the second Ukrainian defense material firm to expand into the country.
The defense ministry highlighted Skyfall's impressive product portfolio, which includes unmanned aerial systems (UAS) such as attack drones and drone interceptors. The ministry emphasized the strategic importance of developing these capabilities on Danish soil to benefit both Ukraine and Denmark.
As tensions continue to influence global defense production, Skyfall's establishment in Denmark is considered a significant step in fortifying strategic production and supply for two allied nations.
