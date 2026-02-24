Left Menu

Skyfall: Ukrainian Drone Firm's Strategic Move to Denmark

The Danish government is negotiating with Skyfall, a Ukrainian drone manufacturer, to establish production in Denmark. The company, known for its unmanned aerial systems, could enhance strategically important production for both Ukraine and Denmark, according to the Danish defence ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:03 IST
Skyfall: Ukrainian Drone Firm's Strategic Move to Denmark

The Danish government announced ongoing discussions with Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall about setting up production in Denmark. This move could mark Skyfall as the second Ukrainian defense material firm to expand into the country.

The defense ministry highlighted Skyfall's impressive product portfolio, which includes unmanned aerial systems (UAS) such as attack drones and drone interceptors. The ministry emphasized the strategic importance of developing these capabilities on Danish soil to benefit both Ukraine and Denmark.

As tensions continue to influence global defense production, Skyfall's establishment in Denmark is considered a significant step in fortifying strategic production and supply for two allied nations.

TRENDING

1
EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

EU Promises $105 Billion Support Package for Ukraine

 Ukraine
2
Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

Justice Served: Conviction in Heinous 2019 Crime

 India
3
New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash Concerns

New Safety Protocols Unveiled for Non-Scheduled Flight Operators Amid Crash ...

 India
4
Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026