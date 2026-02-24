Skyfall: Ukrainian Drone Firm's Strategic Move to Denmark

The Danish government announced ongoing discussions with Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall about setting up production in Denmark. This move could mark Skyfall as the second Ukrainian defense material firm to expand into the country.

The defense ministry highlighted Skyfall's impressive product portfolio, which includes unmanned aerial systems (UAS) such as attack drones and drone interceptors. The ministry emphasized the strategic importance of developing these capabilities on Danish soil to benefit both Ukraine and Denmark.

As tensions continue to influence global defense production, Skyfall's establishment in Denmark is considered a significant step in fortifying strategic production and supply for two allied nations.