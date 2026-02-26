India and Israel Forge Comprehensive Alliances in Tech and Innovation

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Israel have entered into a series of pivotal agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current visit to the country. These accords traverse various sectors including Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, and education, signifying an evolving strategic, technological, and economic alliance between the two nations.

The agreements were formalized in a ceremony witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem. Notable signings include a cultural exchange MoU, an India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture, a geophysical exploration understanding, and plans for a National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.

Additional accords involve collaborative efforts in fisheries, aquaculture, and advancing educational methodologies through artificial intelligence. The report from the 4th India-Israel CEO Forum was also presented, alongside implementation protocols in various commercial sectors. Noteworthy is a Letter of Intent for a Cyber Centre of Excellence and an initiative to link UPI systems between India's NPCI and Israel's Masav.

