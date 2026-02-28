India's Semiconductor Leap: Modi Inaugurates Micron's Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone by inaugurating Micron Technology's semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This establishment signifies India's growing presence in the global hardware arena, complementing its long-standing software prowess.

The plant, a first of its kind in India, underscores the robust collaboration between India and the US in AI and chip technologies. Modi expressed that the semiconductor, akin to oil in the previous century, is pivotal for this era's technological revolution.

Emphasizing India's commitment to the Semiconductor Mission, Modi highlighted ongoing projects across various regions in India, all aiming to solidify the nation's position in the semiconductor value chain. The new facility is expected to act as a catalyst for further regional industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)