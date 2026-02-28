Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Leap: Modi Inaugurates Micron's Plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Micron Technology's semiconductor plant in Sanand, Gujarat, emphasizing India's expanding role in the global hardware sector. The plant symbolizes a deep India-US partnership, particularly in AI and chip technologies, with India aiming to enhance its semiconductor ecosystem and secure global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanand | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:17 IST
India's Semiconductor Leap: Modi Inaugurates Micron's Plant in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone by inaugurating Micron Technology's semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This establishment signifies India's growing presence in the global hardware arena, complementing its long-standing software prowess.

The plant, a first of its kind in India, underscores the robust collaboration between India and the US in AI and chip technologies. Modi expressed that the semiconductor, akin to oil in the previous century, is pivotal for this era's technological revolution.

Emphasizing India's commitment to the Semiconductor Mission, Modi highlighted ongoing projects across various regions in India, all aiming to solidify the nation's position in the semiconductor value chain. The new facility is expected to act as a catalyst for further regional industrial development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India
2
Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

 India
3
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Decisiveness Amid Iran Strikes

Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Decisiveness Amid Iran Strikes

 Global
4
India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026