Laser Technologies Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Setting High Standards for Employee Satisfaction

Laser Technologies Private Limited, renowned for its advanced laser solutions, has received the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification for 2026. This recognition, rooted in employee feedback, underscores the company's commitment to creating an environment characterized by trust, pride, and a strong sense of belonging among its workforce.

Dr. Rakesh Agarwal, Managing Director, emphasized, "Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is deeply meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees. This certification validates our long-term commitment to creating an environment where people feel safe, valued, and inspired to do their best work." The certification highlights the company's strong culture of trust, respect, and transparency, aimed at sustainable growth.

Pankti Agarwal, Executive Director, further highlighted the importance of listening to employees. "Our culture is shaped by listening to our people and acting on their feedback. This recognition reflects the consistency with which our teams experience fairness, collaboration, and purpose across the organization," she stated. The accolade places Laser Technologies among the top companies recognized for exceptional workplace environments, setting a benchmark in the industry.

