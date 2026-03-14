Escalating Conflict: Israel-Palestinian Tensions Reach New Heights

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza claimed the lives of three Palestinians, including two teenagers, on Friday, escalating tensions as violence persists across the region. Despite international calls for peace, Israel's offensive operations have intensified in Gaza, the West Bank, Iran, and Lebanon.

Thursday saw Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in Nablus, a city in the occupied West Bank, reported Palestinian officials. In Lebanon, the death toll has reached 773, according to their Health Ministry. The conflict, ongoing for nearly two weeks, has resulted in over 2,000 fatalities, primarily in Iran, with millions displaced.

The Israeli military stated they were unaware of the Gaza strike but confirmed the killing of two alleged assailants in a separate incident. Despite a ceasefire in Gaza, violence has increased since joint U.S.-Israeli military action against Iran began, casting doubt on future peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)