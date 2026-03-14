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Minister Embarks on Padyatra to Connect with Constituents

Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar launched a four-day padyatra in his Ramganj Mandi constituency to review welfare schemes and interact with constituents. Starting from Nayagaon, he covered 14 km across 11 villages on the first day, aiming to understand residents' concerns and enhance the implementation of government programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:08 IST
Minister Embarks on Padyatra to Connect with Constituents
Madan Dilawar
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar has embarked on a four-day padyatra within his Ramganj Mandi assembly constituency, aiming to directly engage with the locals and evaluate the execution of government welfare schemes. The initiative is designed to foster personal connections and address grievances at a grassroots level.

On the first day, Dilawar commenced his journey with prayers at the Rangbari Balaji Temple, proceeding from Nayagaon village in the Ladpura panchayat samiti area. He trekked through numerous villages, including Dobda and Padampura, where he diligently communicated with residents about public concerns.

In response to feedback, the minister has pinpointed areas for improvement, such as sanitation, and has instructed relevant officials to rectify these issues promptly. Along his route, Dilawar has announced infrastructure developments and financial allocations to better serve the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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