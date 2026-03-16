SkillPrism Hits SAP Store, Revolutionizes Workforce Planning

Prismforce has made a significant move by launching its SkillPrism platform on the SAP Store, enhancing its integration with SAP SuccessFactors. This advancement will allow enterprises to achieve a cohesive view of workforce skills, aiding in more precise workforce planning and talent decisions.

The AI-driven platform addresses the fragmentation of workforce data across various systems, which often hampers response to business demands. By synchronizing workforce data within enterprise systems, organizations can improve their staffing, mobility, and planning decisions, capitalizing on real-time workforce insights.

According to Somnath Chatterjee, Prismforce Founder and CEO, skills are the new currency in the workplace. SkillPrism's capabilities, including dynamic skill profiling and personalized career development, represent a transformative step for businesses, aligning workforce capabilities with organizational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)