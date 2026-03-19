CNESS Inc.: Pioneering Conscious Commerce and Community Connection

Chennai-based technology firm CNESS Inc. has introduced new platforms designed to enhance transparency, trust, and credibility for individuals and organizations, according to a top official.

The company's applications serve as a comprehensive digital directory, promoting 'conscious commerce', mentorship, and professional collaboration.

Founder Adhipen Bose Nandhiji emphasized the aim to empower entities focusing on sustainability and human well-being, unveiling platforms such as CNESSWORKS B2B and the CNESS Consciousness SuperApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)