CNESS Inc.: Pioneering Conscious Commerce and Community Connection
CNESS Inc., a technology and software firm, has launched innovative platforms and applications that prioritize transparency, credibility, and trust. Their products aim to enhance conscious commerce, mentorship, and collaboration, fostering meaningful connectivity and community growth. The applications support sustainability and human well-being, aligning with global needs for ethical solutions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Chennai-based technology firm CNESS Inc. has introduced new platforms designed to enhance transparency, trust, and credibility for individuals and organizations, according to a top official.
The company's applications serve as a comprehensive digital directory, promoting 'conscious commerce', mentorship, and professional collaboration.
Founder Adhipen Bose Nandhiji emphasized the aim to empower entities focusing on sustainability and human well-being, unveiling platforms such as CNESSWORKS B2B and the CNESS Consciousness SuperApp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lightning Strikes Akasa Air Flight, Diverts to Chennai Amid Phuket-Bengaluru Journey
Setback for Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis Ruled Out of IPL
Chennai Super Kings Appoint James Foster as Fielding Coach
Chennai Super Kings Joins Forces with BGMI for Exciting In-Game Collaboration
Chennai Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Election Amid Extensive Security Measures