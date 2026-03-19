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CNESS Inc.: Pioneering Conscious Commerce and Community Connection

CNESS Inc., a technology and software firm, has launched innovative platforms and applications that prioritize transparency, credibility, and trust. Their products aim to enhance conscious commerce, mentorship, and collaboration, fostering meaningful connectivity and community growth. The applications support sustainability and human well-being, aligning with global needs for ethical solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:43 IST
CNESS Inc.: Pioneering Conscious Commerce and Community Connection
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai-based technology firm CNESS Inc. has introduced new platforms designed to enhance transparency, trust, and credibility for individuals and organizations, according to a top official.

The company's applications serve as a comprehensive digital directory, promoting 'conscious commerce', mentorship, and professional collaboration.

Founder Adhipen Bose Nandhiji emphasized the aim to empower entities focusing on sustainability and human well-being, unveiling platforms such as CNESSWORKS B2B and the CNESS Consciousness SuperApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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