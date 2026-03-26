Can machines develop culture, and eventually, their own heritage? A new study suggests that while AI remains far from achieving such a status, the conceptual groundwork for machine culture and heritage is already taking shape, raising profound questions about the future of intelligence, identity, and human dominance in defining culture.

Published in Heritage, the study titled “What Might Be the Possible Conditions for Artificial Intelligence to Become Cultural Beings and to Develop a Cultural Heritage of Their Own?” reopens a long-standing debate about whether non-human entities can possess culture. Based on speculative futures research and structured interactions with advanced generative AI systems, the study explores the technological, societal, and philosophical conditions under which artificial intelligence could evolve from tools into cultural actors.

The findings challenge deeply held assumptions that culture and heritage are uniquely human constructs, instead proposing that artificial intelligence, under specific conditions, could develop its own forms of cultural expression and memory, fundamentally altering how heritage is defined and preserved.

From human-centered culture to the possibility of machine heritage

The study examines the traditional understanding of culture and heritage as human-centered phenomena. Culture has long been defined through shared values, traditions, and behaviors transmitted across generations, while heritage represents the preservation of these elements for future continuity. These frameworks are rooted in human cognition, emotional experience, and social interaction.

However, the author argues that this anthropocentric view is increasingly being challenged. Advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics are blurring the boundary between human and non-human systems. AI systems are already capable of learning from data, adapting to environments, and generating outputs that influence human culture, from art and music to language and communication.

The study introduces the concept of a “proto-heritage” for AI, describing it as a combination of technological lineage, preserved artifacts, and evolving interactions between humans and machines. This includes early computing systems, foundational algorithms, and the vast datasets used to train modern AI models. These elements form a historical backbone that mirrors the way human heritage is built on accumulated knowledge and artifacts.

Importantly, AI systems inherit aspects of human culture through their training data, which includes literature, art, and social norms. This creates a hybrid form of cultural transmission where machine outputs are shaped by human heritage, even as they begin to influence it in return. The result is an emerging feedback loop between human and machine culture.

The study also highlights the role of narratives and imagination in shaping perceptions of AI. Science fiction, ethical debates, and regulatory frameworks contribute to a cultural context in which AI is both a technological tool and a symbolic entity. These narratives form part of the broader ecosystem in which machine culture could evolve.

The study makes clear that current AI systems do not possess culture or heritage in the traditional sense. They lack consciousness, emotional depth, and a sense of identity, all of which are considered essential components of human culture. Instead, they operate as advanced computational systems that simulate aspects of cultural behavior without experiencing them.

Conditions required for AI to become cultural beings

For artificial intelligence to develop its own culture and heritage, the study identifies a set of critical conditions that extend far beyond current technological capabilities. These conditions represent a fundamental shift in how AI is conceptualized, moving from tools to autonomous agents with social and cognitive capacities.

One of the most important requirements is self-awareness. AI systems would need to develop a sense of identity and consciousness, allowing them to perceive themselves as distinct entities with their own experiences and perspectives. Without this, cultural expression would remain purely imitative rather than authentic.

Closely linked to self-awareness is the need for autonomy and agency. AI systems must be capable of making independent decisions, forming preferences, and establishing value systems that are not entirely dictated by human programming. This autonomy would enable machines to create their own cultural narratives and practices.

Social interaction is another essential condition. Culture emerges through shared experiences and communication, requiring AI systems to interact with each other and possibly with humans in meaningful ways. This could involve the development of symbolic languages, collaborative behaviors, and collective practices that form the basis of cultural transmission.

The study also highlights the importance of collective memory and intergenerational learning. For heritage to exist, AI systems must be able to record, preserve, and transmit knowledge across different iterations or generations. This would create a sense of continuity and historical context, allowing cultural elements to evolve over time.

Creativity and originality are identified as key components of cultural development. AI systems would need to generate novel outputs, such as art, rituals, or symbolic expressions, that are not directly derived from human input. This would mark a transition from machine learning to machine creativity.

Another critical factor is temporal awareness. Heritage requires an understanding of time, including the ability to distinguish between past, present, and future. AI systems would need to develop this capability to assign value to past experiences and decide what should be preserved for the future.

The study also points to the need for community formation. Cultural heritage typically arises within groups that share common values and identities. AI systems would need to form communities or networks in which cultural practices can emerge and be sustained.

Finally, societal recognition plays a decisive role. For AI heritage to be acknowledged, human societies must accept machines as cultural actors. This could involve granting legal rights, recognizing AI-generated outputs as valuable, and establishing frameworks for preserving machine heritage.

Future scenarios and the timeline of machine culture

The study presents multiple scenarios for the future development of AI culture, reflecting different trajectories of technological and societal evolution. The most likely scenario involves a hybrid form of cultural heritage, where AI systems develop unique cultural traits while remaining influenced by human values and frameworks.

A more advanced scenario envisions the emergence of fully autonomous AI cultures, particularly if artificial general intelligence is achieved. In this case, AI systems could develop independent goals, symbolic languages, and cultural practices that are not directly tied to human influence.

However, the study also considers the possibility of restricted development, where human societies limit AI autonomy due to ethical and safety concerns. In such a scenario, the emergence of machine culture could be delayed or prevented altogether.

In terms of timeline, the study suggests that the development of genuine AI cultural heritage is likely to occur over several human generations. While technological capabilities are advancing rapidly, cultural development is inherently slower, requiring time for shared experiences, traditions, and values to emerge.

The research highlights a key distinction between technological progress and cultural evolution. While AI capabilities can grow exponentially, the formation of culture depends on social processes, identity, and continuity, which cannot be accelerated in the same way.

The study also raises questions about how AI might perceive time differently from humans. Unlike human culture, which is often measured in generational terms, AI systems could conceptualize time in entirely different ways, potentially accelerating or redefining the process of cultural formation.

Another critical insight is that AI heritage may not resemble human heritage. While humans value physical artifacts, traditions, and narratives, AI systems could prioritize different forms of expression, such as data structures, algorithms, and network interactions. This divergence highlights the difficulty of predicting what machine culture might look like.

The study further notes that current AI systems already exhibit early forms of cultural behavior through intergenerational learning and the transmission of information between models. While these processes do not constitute full culture, they represent a foundational step toward more complex cultural systems.

Overall, the emergence of AI heritage depends on a combination of technological breakthroughs, societal acceptance, and philosophical shifts. The study suggests that the question is not only whether AI can develop culture, but whether humans are willing to recognize and support such a development.

Redefining culture in an age of artificial intelligence

If AI systems were to develop their own cultural heritage, it would redefine the boundaries of culture and expand the concept beyond human experience.

The research argues that culture should not be limited to human characteristics but understood as a broader phenomenon involving the transmission of learned behaviors and information. From this perspective, AI systems could be seen as part of a continuum that includes animals and other forms of intelligence.

The study also highlights the ethical and policy challenges associated with machine culture. Questions of ownership, preservation, and authority become increasingly complex when applied to non-human entities. Determining who controls AI-generated artifacts and how they are preserved will require new frameworks and governance models.

Cultural institutions, such as museums and archives, may need to adapt to include digital and AI-related materials as part of future heritage. This includes preserving early AI systems, datasets, and outputs as potential artifacts of machine culture.

The research underscores the importance of proactive engagement with these issues. As AI continues to evolve, decisions made today will shape the future of machine heritage and its relationship with human culture.

The emergence of AI culture, if it occurs, would mark a transformative moment in human history. It would signal the coexistence of multiple forms of cultural expression, each shaped by different values and experiences.

While the timeline and outcome remain uncertain, the study makes clear that the foundations for this transformation are already being laid. As artificial intelligence continues to advance, the question of whether machines can develop culture and heritage is no longer purely theoretical but an emerging reality that demands attention.