Poland's Digital Tax: A New Economic Battlefront

Poland is setting the stage for a potential economic confrontation with the United States by initiating a digital services tax bill. The legislation, announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Digitalisation Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski, aims to level the playing field for Polish companies by taxing global tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.

When originally proposed in 2025, the tax plans drew sharp criticism from U.S. ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, who labeled them as 'self-destructive' for potentially straining ties with Washington. Gawkowski, however, emphasized the importance of fair competition and increased national revenues, outlining that the tax is designed to fund further technological advancements and digitalization within Poland.

The new tax, which would impose up to a 3% levy on selected digital services, is set to apply only to companies with global revenues exceeding €1 billion and Polish revenues above 25 million zlotys. This financial measure aligns with Poland's broader digital strategy, which includes restrictions on social media access for minors under 15, possibly clashing further with major U.S.-based digital firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)