Tragedy in the Amazon: C-130 Crash Sparks Concerns Over Safety and Modernization

A tragic incident unfolded in Colombia's southern Amazon region, where a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane crashed on take-off, carrying 110 soldiers onboard according to local reports by BluRadio.

The crash site, located near Puerto Leguizamo, lies within Colombia's border with Peru. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez disclosed that 57 individuals have been evacuated alive, though details regarding fatalities remain undetermined. Thick plumes of smoke from the wreckage highlight the severity of the accident.

President Gustavo Petro expressed his concern via social media, stressing that such tragedies should be avoided and called for no further bureaucratic delays in the military's modernization efforts. Past crashes involving C-130 models, like the February incident in Bolivia, compound anxieties over safety and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)