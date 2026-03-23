Left Menu

Tragedy in the Amazon: C-130 Crash Sparks Concerns Over Safety and Modernization

A Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane crashed in southern Colombia during take-off, with 110 soldiers onboard. While 57 survivors have been found, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez stated the causes and victims are yet unknown. President Gustavo Petro criticized bureaucratic obstacles for delaying military modernization plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:02 IST
Tragedy in the Amazon: C-130 Crash Sparks Concerns Over Safety and Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Colombia's southern Amazon region, where a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 plane crashed on take-off, carrying 110 soldiers onboard according to local reports by BluRadio.

The crash site, located near Puerto Leguizamo, lies within Colombia's border with Peru. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez disclosed that 57 individuals have been evacuated alive, though details regarding fatalities remain undetermined. Thick plumes of smoke from the wreckage highlight the severity of the accident.

President Gustavo Petro expressed his concern via social media, stressing that such tragedies should be avoided and called for no further bureaucratic delays in the military's modernization efforts. Past crashes involving C-130 models, like the February incident in Bolivia, compound anxieties over safety and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026