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U.S. Lawmakers Propose Ban on Chinese Humanoid Robots

Two U.S. senators introduced a bill to ban the government from buying humanoid robots from Chinese firms due to security risks. This American Security Robotics Act aims to protect national security and privacy. The move responds to the growing presence of Chinese competitors in the robotics market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:31 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Propose Ban on Chinese Humanoid Robots
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Two U.S. senators are set to propose legislation banning government dealings with humanoid robots from Chinese companies. Tom Cotton and Chuck Schumer aim to introduce the American Security Robotics Act, targeting national threats posed by these robots.

The bill prohibits federal purchase or usage of such robots from adversarial nations like China, citing data privacy and potential remote control risks. Chinese giants Agibot and Unitree are expanding rapidly, alongside U.S. competitors such as Tesla.

The legislation allows for military and law enforcement exceptions for research without data transmission risks. A companion bill will be presented in the U.S. House by Rep. Elise Stefanik, emphasizing America's need for robotics leadership while ensuring security.

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