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Cochin Shipyard and HBL Engineering Join Forces for Green Maritime Solutions

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has partnered with Hyderabad-based HBL Engineering Ltd to develop advanced electric mobility and energy storage technologies for the maritime sector. The joint venture aims to create sustainable, green marine solutions through the development of marine batteries, Battery Management Systems, electric motors, and power electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:27 IST
Cochin Shipyard and HBL Engineering Join Forces for Green Maritime Solutions
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Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and Hyderabad-based HBL Engineering Ltd have entered a pivotal partnership designed to advance electric mobility and energy storage in the maritime arena. The collaboration, formalized on March 25, targets the creation of cutting-edge marine batteries, Battery Management Systems, electric motors, and essential power electronics.

The joint venture is poised to serve both local and international markets, heralding a significant shift toward sustainable, green maritime solutions. CSL underscored the importance of this venture in supporting global efforts to transition to eco-friendly marine technologies.

AJ Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of HBL, hailed the groundbreaking alliance, noting that the integration of HBL's extensive battery expertise with CSL's maritime leadership will bolster confidence in indigenous systems. This collaboration marks a crucial step in the indigenization of electric propulsion for the maritime sector.

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