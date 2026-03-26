Delhi's AI-Driven CCTV Network Overhaul to Boost Safety

The Delhi government is embarking on a comprehensive upgrade of its CCTV surveillance network, aiming to incorporate artificial intelligence-based analytics to bolster public safety and civic management, officials announced on Thursday. Approximately 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed by the Public Works Department in recent years, necessitating a revamp to replace those that have outlived their capacity.

To fortify its CCTV network, a detailed assessment is planned to identify deficiencies, gaps, and operational issues, with a tender issued for hiring a consultancy company. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has instructed officials to develop a strategy for replacing obsolete cameras and planning for future requirements, including civic enhancements.

The revamped system will feature modern command and control centers with AI-based analytics for detecting mob lynching, potholes, and more. Advanced features like facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) will be implemented. Efforts will be made to ensure effective surveillance coverage, integrating inputs from multiple stakeholders, including Delhi Police, to enhance women's safety with additional installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)