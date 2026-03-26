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Delhi's AI-Driven CCTV Network Overhaul to Boost Safety

The Delhi government plans an overhaul of its CCTV network by integrating AI-based analytics for improved public safety and civic management. This includes replacing obsolete cameras and avoiding coverage duplication. The new system focuses on advanced features like facial recognition to enhance security and environmental monitoring across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:44 IST
Delhi's AI-Driven CCTV Network Overhaul to Boost Safety
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The Delhi government is embarking on a comprehensive upgrade of its CCTV surveillance network, aiming to incorporate artificial intelligence-based analytics to bolster public safety and civic management, officials announced on Thursday. Approximately 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed by the Public Works Department in recent years, necessitating a revamp to replace those that have outlived their capacity.

To fortify its CCTV network, a detailed assessment is planned to identify deficiencies, gaps, and operational issues, with a tender issued for hiring a consultancy company. PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has instructed officials to develop a strategy for replacing obsolete cameras and planning for future requirements, including civic enhancements.

The revamped system will feature modern command and control centers with AI-based analytics for detecting mob lynching, potholes, and more. Advanced features like facial recognition and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) will be implemented. Efforts will be made to ensure effective surveillance coverage, integrating inputs from multiple stakeholders, including Delhi Police, to enhance women's safety with additional installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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