U.S. Proposes 15-Point Plan to Iran Amid Talks

The United States has presented Iran with a 15-point action plan aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Thursday. Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, Witkoff noted potential interest from Tehran in negotiating a deal.

Witkoff stressed that the negotiations could succeed if Iran acknowledges its limited options, emphasizing that Tehran might be recognizing this reality. "We will see where things lead and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point," he told reporters.

Pakistan has been acting as a mediator in the negotiations, which Witkoff confirmed, aligning with Pakistani officials' statements. There are strong signs that reaching an agreement with Iran is possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)