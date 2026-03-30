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India's Fertilizer Strategy Powers Summer Crops

India is strategically ensuring an adequate supply of fertilizers for its summer sown crops. The federal fertilizers ministry has announced that 18 million tonnes are available, while alternative sources are being explored to further bolster the supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:03 IST
India's Fertilizer Strategy Powers Summer Crops
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India is taking significant steps to ensure a sufficient supply of fertilizers for its summer crops, with the federal fertilizers ministry confirming that 18 million tonnes are stockpiled.

In a recent media briefing, Aparna Sharma, an additional secretary in the ministry, elaborated on the nation's strategic approach to augmenting fertilizer supplies through alternative sources.

This strategic move aims to guarantee that the agricultural sector remains robust, thereby safeguarding the nation's food security amid global supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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