House Passes DHS Funding Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security until May 22. However, the bill is likely to face opposition and potential defeat in the Senate, where Democrats are poised to resist its provisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:00 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill late Friday, ensuring funding for the Department of Homeland Security through May 22. The legislation aims to prevent a government shutdown.
However, the bill now faces a challenging path in the Senate, where it is expected to meet strong opposition from Democrats.
The potential defeat looms large as the Senate prepares to debate this legislation, bringing uncertainty to DHS's immediate funding plans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- May 22
- Homeland Security
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