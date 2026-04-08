Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut hours after US and Iran announce ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:07 IST
Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut hours after US and Iran announce ceasefire, reports AP.
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