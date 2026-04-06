Magicpin's Game-Changing AI Assistant 'Vera' Revolutionizes Restaurant Operations

Food delivery and e-commerce platform Magicpin has announced the official launch of its AI Assistant, 'Vera,' aimed at providing restaurants and retailers with real-time insights to streamline operations. The assistant was expedited into the market due to a pressing LPG shortage affecting dining establishments across India.

The pre-launch trial of Vera has yielded promising results, with over 100,000 restaurants and retailers already onboard. According to Magicpin, Vera enhances business growth by improving online visibility and driving significant customer engagement.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of Magicpin, commented on the initiative's success, highlighting Vera's role in yielding up to three times increase in customer actions and meaningful conversion boosts. Supported by a USD 1 million investment, the AI stack seeks to empower small businesses by reducing operational barriers and enhancing digital presence.