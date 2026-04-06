China's New E-Commerce Blueprint: Bridging Domestic Growth and Global Markets
China has introduced new guidelines for its e-commerce sector to balance domestic and international growth. The move follows an EU delegation's visit addressing product safety and market access concerns. The guidance emphasizes pilot zones and enhancing global imports while also fostering stable EU-China relations.
China has rolled out new directives aimed at aligning its e-commerce industry with global markets. This announcement comes shortly after European lawmakers visited to address issues such as unsafe products in the EU and restricted market access in China.
The European delegation, the first in eight years, pushed for a clampdown on hazardous imports, prompting the EU to initiate an overhaul of its customs systems, specifically targeting Chinese e-commerce platforms.
China's new guidelines seek a balance between domestic promotion and regulation, aiming to integrate digital and real economies. Highlighted points include the creation of cross-border pilot zones and a focus on importing high-quality goods. This move signifies a cautious re-engagement in China-EU relations amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- China
- e-commerce
- EU
- trade
- safety
- regulation
- pilot zones
- global markets
- imports
- customs
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