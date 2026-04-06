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Artemis II Crew Set to Break Space Distance Record

NASA's Artemis II crew is poised to break the lunar distance record held for 56 years by Apollo 13. As part of the Artemis program, a prelude to moon and Mars missions, the astronauts will circle the moon's dark side and capture unique photos of the Earth and lunar environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:34 IST
Artemis II Crew Set to Break Space Distance Record
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NASA's Artemis II mission has reached an ambitious milestone as its four-member crew enters the moon's gravitational sphere, aiming to surpass a lunar distance record set 56 years ago by Apollo 13.

Beginning with a 10-day mission from Florida, astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen will travel 252,757 miles, reaching a historical distance 4,102 miles beyond previous records. During their voyage, they will view the moon's shadowed far side, offering a unique vantage point of a distant, basketball-sized Earth.

The Artemis II mission highlights a pivotal moment in NASA's robust multi-year initiative, intending to return humans to the lunar surface by 2028 and maintain a long-term presence. This phase will test technologies critical for future Mars endeavors while also capturing rare lunar observations and eclipses, contributing valuable scientific insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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