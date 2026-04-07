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Artemis II Crew Sets New Space Flight Record with Historic Lunar Flyby

NASA's Artemis II mission reaches a new milestone as four astronauts achieve the deepest space travel by humans, performing a crewed flyby over the moon's far side. The mission marks the first human voyage near the moon in over fifty years, setting a record for distance traveled from Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 02:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 02:24 IST
Artemis II Crew Sets New Space Flight Record with Historic Lunar Flyby
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The Artemis II mission has set a groundbreaking record by sending its crew deeper into space than humans have ventured before, achieving a historic flyby over the far side of the moon. This marks the first crewed journey near the lunar surface in more than half a century.

Four astronauts in the Orion capsule, launched from Florida, began their sixth day in space with a message from the late NASA astronaut Jim Lovell. The mission exceeded the 1970 record previously held by Apollo 13, reaching a distance of 252,755 miles from Earth.

The crew took time to name lunar craters, one honoring the mission commander's late wife. As the mission progresses, the astronauts will capture rare photographs of the moon and Earth, contributing to valuable scientific insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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