India's Electric Vehicle Surge: A Watershed Year
India's electric vehicle sales soared by 24.6% in FY26, driven by double-digit growth across categories. Notable leaders in the segment include Tata Motors and TVS Motor Company. The robust growth underscores India's progress in transitioning to electric mobility, according to FADA President CS Vigneshwar.
- Country:
- India
India's electric vehicle (EV) market experienced a remarkable surge in FY26, expanding by 24.6% compared to the previous fiscal year. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that every category exhibited strong double-digit growth.
The electric two-wheeler segment alone surpassed 14 lakh units, while electric passenger vehicle sales almost reached 2 lakh units, marking an 83.63% increase. Tata Motors emerged as a leading force with 78,811 units sold, followed by JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
This significant growth reflects India's ambitious shift towards greener mobility solutions, demonstrating the country's robust movement in the energy transition landscape, according to FADA President CS Vigneshwar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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