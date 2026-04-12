Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Journey of Faith and Innovation

The Amarnath Yatra 2023 in Kashmir will take place from July 3 to August 28. Registrations open from April 15 for pilgrims aged 13 to 70. New measures include RFID cards, enhanced insurance, and improved infrastructure. Significant upgrades in safety, medical support, and communication will ensure a smoother pilgrimage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:29 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Journey of Faith and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Amarnath Yatra, an event of significant religious importance, is set to begin on July 3 and will run until August 28 this year, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

With a mandatory registration starting on April 15, the pilgrimage welcomes devotees between 13 and 70 years of age, aiming to enhance the experience with several modern features introduced over the past four years.

These include mandatory RFID cards, improved insurance coverage, and better infrastructural facilities along the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal routes, demonstrating a blend of tradition and technology for a safer and more accommodating journey for over 70% of participating pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage

Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage

 India
2
Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

 Iran
3
Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

 India
4
Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026