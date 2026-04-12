Amarnath Yatra 2023: Journey of Faith and Innovation
The Amarnath Yatra 2023 in Kashmir will take place from July 3 to August 28. Registrations open from April 15 for pilgrims aged 13 to 70. New measures include RFID cards, enhanced insurance, and improved infrastructure. Significant upgrades in safety, medical support, and communication will ensure a smoother pilgrimage.
- Country:
- India
The annual Amarnath Yatra, an event of significant religious importance, is set to begin on July 3 and will run until August 28 this year, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
With a mandatory registration starting on April 15, the pilgrimage welcomes devotees between 13 and 70 years of age, aiming to enhance the experience with several modern features introduced over the past four years.
These include mandatory RFID cards, improved insurance coverage, and better infrastructural facilities along the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal routes, demonstrating a blend of tradition and technology for a safer and more accommodating journey for over 70% of participating pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Amarnath
- Yatra
- Pilgrimage
- Kashmir
- RFID
- Insurance
- Registration
- Infrastructure
- Security
- Technology
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