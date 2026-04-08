China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

China's battery industry wrapped up 2025 by maintaining shipment volumes while experiencing a notable rise in pricing, reflecting improved product quality and efficiency. Export numbers reached 37.896 billion units by the year's end, remaining stable compared to the previous year, yet the monetary value saw an impressive 22.8% rise to $82.279 billion. This underscores China's sustained advantage in the global arena.

With a marked pivot toward power batteries and new energy storage technologies, the sector focuses on smart manufacturing, boosting efficiency to support high-value, eco-friendly production. Anticipating growth, the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) will be held from May 13-15 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, spotlighting innovations in battery technology.

CIBF2026 is set to host over 3,100 exhibitors globally, offering a comprehensive view of today's battery technology landscape. Highlights include advancements in solid-state and sodium-ion technologies and discussions on carbon footprint management, promising robust growth aligned with low-carbon economic principles. Interested industry professionals can register via the official platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)