Left Menu

China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase

China's battery sector ends 2025 with stable shipment volumes and soaring prices, indicating enhanced quality. Exports tallied 37.896 billion units, valued at $82.279 billion. The sector's shift to power batteries and smart manufacturing increases efficiency. CIBF2026 will open in May, spotlighting new technologies and competitive strengths in international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:45 IST
China's Battery Industry Powers Forward into 2026 with CIBF Showcase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's battery industry wrapped up 2025 by maintaining shipment volumes while experiencing a notable rise in pricing, reflecting improved product quality and efficiency. Export numbers reached 37.896 billion units by the year's end, remaining stable compared to the previous year, yet the monetary value saw an impressive 22.8% rise to $82.279 billion. This underscores China's sustained advantage in the global arena.

With a marked pivot toward power batteries and new energy storage technologies, the sector focuses on smart manufacturing, boosting efficiency to support high-value, eco-friendly production. Anticipating growth, the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF2026) will be held from May 13-15 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, spotlighting innovations in battery technology.

CIBF2026 is set to host over 3,100 exhibitors globally, offering a comprehensive view of today's battery technology landscape. Highlights include advancements in solid-state and sodium-ion technologies and discussions on carbon footprint management, promising robust growth aligned with low-carbon economic principles. Interested industry professionals can register via the official platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

 India
2
Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

 India
3
Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

 China
4
Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

Strait of Hormuz Ceasefire Ushers Hope for Lasting Peace in West Asia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

AI boosts learning but risks ‘false mastery’ in systems thinking

Growing reliance on chatbots sparks debate over trust and accountability

From opportunity to obstacle: AI adoption struggles in Latin American SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026