Anthropic Expands AI Horizons: Amlan Mohanty to Lead Policy in India
San Francisco-based AI company, Anthropic, has appointed Amlan Mohanty as the head of its policy initiatives in India, recognizing the nation's unmatched potential. Mohanty, formerly with Google's policy division and the Centre for Responsible AI, aims to build strong partnerships with government and industry for Anthropic's growth in India.
- Country:
- India
San Francisco's AI powerhouse, Anthropic, has announced the appointment of Amlan Mohanty to spearhead its policy endeavors in India.
Mohanty conveyed his excitement on LinkedIn, emphasizing India's pivotal role in the AI landscape due to its unmatched scale, diversity, and impact potential. He is eager to establish Anthropic's foothold in India and foster collaborations with government, industry, and civil society.
Previously, Mohanty served at the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) and steered Google's public policy and government affairs in India, covering privacy, platforms, and AI policy. Anthropic views India as its second-largest market for Claude.ai, spotlighting the country's vibrant AI developer community engaged in sophisticated AI work.
(With inputs from agencies.)