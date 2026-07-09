Raging Wildfire Threatens Central France Industrial Site

A Wildfire In Central France Has Endangered Residents Of The Town Of Morthomiers And Threatens To Reach A Nearby Industrial Site Where Knds Produces Munitions

A large wildfire in central France's Morthomiers is putting locals at risk, as it threatens to reach a nearby munitions site owned by KNDS. The company has confirmed that 500 workers have been evacuated. Town officials report that around 100 of the town's 845 residents have also been evacuated to the town hall.

The prefect of Cher urged residents to stay sheltered and confirmed the site was closed to traffic due to the threat. The blaze is part of a series of wildfires that have swept across southern Europe, driven by extreme heatwaves. Temperatures are expected to surge again, increasing the risk.

Additionally, fires in the Savoie region claimed the life of a volunteer firefighter, while in Pyrenees-Orientales, significant land has been scorched. The European Commission has mobilized 777 firefighters from 14 countries to assist in these high-risk areas. Both Portugal and France have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for help.