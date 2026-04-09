Pioneering Water Sustainability: Haryana's Bold Initiative

In a landmark meeting on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and World Bank officials made significant strides toward launching the 'Water Secure Haryana' programme, designed to advance long-term water sustainability.

The initiative, supported by a Rs 4,000 crore World Bank loan, aims to revolutionize agricultural water use in Haryana over six years by enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The programme involves a coordinated effort among vital departments: Rs 3,328 crore for Irrigation and Water Resources, Rs 1,500 crore for Micro-Irrigation and Command Area, and Rs 887 crore for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, ensuring integrated planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)