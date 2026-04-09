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Pioneering Water Sustainability: Haryana's Bold Initiative

The Water Secure Haryana programme aims to transform water management in Haryana through a Rs 5,715 crore initiative. With significant support from the World Bank, the project focuses on enhancing agricultural water use efficiency, integrating departments to ensure effective implementation over six years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:07 IST
Pioneering Water Sustainability: Haryana's Bold Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark meeting on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and World Bank officials made significant strides toward launching the 'Water Secure Haryana' programme, designed to advance long-term water sustainability.

The initiative, supported by a Rs 4,000 crore World Bank loan, aims to revolutionize agricultural water use in Haryana over six years by enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

The programme involves a coordinated effort among vital departments: Rs 3,328 crore for Irrigation and Water Resources, Rs 1,500 crore for Micro-Irrigation and Command Area, and Rs 887 crore for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, ensuring integrated planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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