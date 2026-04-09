Pioneering Water Sustainability: Haryana's Bold Initiative
The Water Secure Haryana programme aims to transform water management in Haryana through a Rs 5,715 crore initiative. With significant support from the World Bank, the project focuses on enhancing agricultural water use efficiency, integrating departments to ensure effective implementation over six years.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark meeting on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and World Bank officials made significant strides toward launching the 'Water Secure Haryana' programme, designed to advance long-term water sustainability.
The initiative, supported by a Rs 4,000 crore World Bank loan, aims to revolutionize agricultural water use in Haryana over six years by enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.
The programme involves a coordinated effort among vital departments: Rs 3,328 crore for Irrigation and Water Resources, Rs 1,500 crore for Micro-Irrigation and Command Area, and Rs 887 crore for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, ensuring integrated planning and execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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