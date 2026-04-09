Mystery of Strategic Bets Before Trump's Key Announcements

A series of financial maneuvers occurring just before significant announcements by President Donald Trump has caught the eye of market analysts and ethical watchdogs. Several well-timed bets have led to immense profits, prompting questions about whether some traders had access to sensitive information ahead of time.

One of the incidents involved a $950 million bet on oil prices dropping just hours before a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was revealed, causing a sharp decline in crude futures. Elsewhere, traders made substantial profits by betting on geopolitical developments, such as the removal of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The scrutiny has extended to prediction markets, where substantial wagers were placed on these events. The financial gains have led to calls for tighter regulations and an investigation into potential leaks. The ethical implications of profiting from nonpublic information continue to be a point of contention among lawmakers and market participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)