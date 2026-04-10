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Trump Challenges Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Fees

President Donald Trump declared that Iran should not impose fees on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized urgency on his social media platform, Truth Social, warning Iran to cease this practice immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:44 IST
Trump Challenges Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Fees
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold statement, President Donald Trump condemned Iran for allegedly imposing fees on tankers traversing the vital maritime corridor, the Strait of Hormuz.

He demanded immediate cessation, asserting his stance in a post on his favored social platform, Truth Social.

Trump's comments highlight ongoing tensions and emphasize the strategic importance of the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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