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Amazon's Stellar Leap: Acquires Globalstar to Outpace Starlink

Amazon.com has announced its acquisition of Globalstar for $11.57 billion, enhancing its satellite business in a bid to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink. The deal will expand Amazon's satellite fleet and enable Direct-to-Device services by 2028, addressing areas with limited connectivity and enhancing emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:44 IST
Amazon's Stellar Leap: Acquires Globalstar to Outpace Starlink

Amazon.com has strategically positioned itself in the satellite market by acquiring Globalstar in a deal valued at $11.57 billion. As part of its attempt to rival SpaceX's Starlink, Amazon aims to broaden its satellite fleet and capabilities.

This acquisition empowers Amazon to include Globalstar's two dozen satellites to its current 200-plus satellites, alongside a plan to launch approximately 3,200 more by 2029. This move is pivotal for Amazon's initiation of satellite internet services later this year and its eventual deployment of Direct-to-Device connectivity by 2028.

As the satellite communications industry sees increasing consolidation, Amazon's purchase comes at a time when SpaceX's dominance with Starlink continues to grow, serving over nine million users globally. The dynamics of the satellite business illustrate a competitive landscape with tech giants vying for prominence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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