Ebola Concerns Spur U.S. Travel Restrictions on Citizens in Congo

The Trump administration is implementing travel restrictions on American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a worsening Ebola outbreak. According to a White House official, citizens in Congo will now be placed on a 'do-not-board' list and must remain in a third country for 21 days before traveling to the U.S.

This measure, enforced under Title 49 transportation authority, reflects rising concerns over Ebola's spread, with confirmed cases reaching nearly 2,000, including 702 deaths. The virus, known for its severe, often fatal symptoms, has expanded to multiple provinces in the Congo.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan from the CDC expressed that these unprecedented restrictions could shift responsibility to other nations and potentially lead to nondisclosure of travel or exposure history. Critics have flagged Washington's prior rollbacks in international health efforts, while officials stress that the U.S. is cooperating with humanitarian partners to address the outbreak.