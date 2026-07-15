Ebola Concerns Spur U.S. Travel Restrictions on Citizens in Congo

In response to a growing Ebola crisis in the DRC, the Trump administration has imposed travel restrictions on U.S. citizens in Congo. These measures, which were announced Monday, include a mandatory waiting period in a third country before reentry to the U.S. This decision has sparked controversy among health experts and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 02:04 IST
Ebola Concerns Spur U.S. Travel Restrictions on Citizens in Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Trump administration is implementing travel restrictions on American citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a worsening Ebola outbreak. According to a White House official, citizens in Congo will now be placed on a 'do-not-board' list and must remain in a third country for 21 days before traveling to the U.S.

This measure, enforced under Title 49 transportation authority, reflects rising concerns over Ebola's spread, with confirmed cases reaching nearly 2,000, including 702 deaths. The virus, known for its severe, often fatal symptoms, has expanded to multiple provinces in the Congo.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan from the CDC expressed that these unprecedented restrictions could shift responsibility to other nations and potentially lead to nondisclosure of travel or exposure history. Critics have flagged Washington's prior rollbacks in international health efforts, while officials stress that the U.S. is cooperating with humanitarian partners to address the outbreak.

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