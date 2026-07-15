FIFA's Controversial Reprieve: Balogun's Red-Card Dilemma

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, whose World Cup red-card ban was controversially suspended, expected the decision to spark significant debate. President Trump appealed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, leading to Balogun's return against Belgium.

FIFA's leadership cited Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code for the suspension, clearing Balogun for the game, which became a major tournament storyline. Despite anger from Belgium, the team secured a 4-1 victory, eliminating the U.S.

Reflecting on the FIFA decision, Balogun acknowledged the emotional challenge but stressed the professional focus maintained by the squad as they learned of his eligibility before facing Belgium.