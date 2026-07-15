FIFA's Controversial Reprieve: Balogun's Red-Card Dilemma

FIFA's unprecedented decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's red-card ban following U.S. President Donald Trump's intervention sparked significant controversy. The suspension allowed Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup, drawing criticism and attention to FIFA's disciplinary process but did not prevent the U.S. team's exit from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 02:14 IST
FIFA's Controversial Reprieve: Balogun's Red-Card Dilemma
Folarin Balogun
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, whose World Cup red-card ban was controversially suspended, expected the decision to spark significant debate. President Trump appealed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, leading to Balogun's return against Belgium.

FIFA's leadership cited Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code for the suspension, clearing Balogun for the game, which became a major tournament storyline. Despite anger from Belgium, the team secured a 4-1 victory, eliminating the U.S.

Reflecting on the FIFA decision, Balogun acknowledged the emotional challenge but stressed the professional focus maintained by the squad as they learned of his eligibility before facing Belgium.

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