Swift Response: Aramco Extinguishes Jizan Refinery Blaze

In a rapid response, Saudi Aramco's industrial firefighting teams extinguished a fire that broke out early Sunday at its refinery facility in Jizan, as reported by the Saudi energy ministry on X. This swift action prevented potential damage and ensured safety.

The ministry confirmed that no injuries were reported from the incident. The fire, although concerning, was swiftly contained by the dedicated firefighting teams on site.

Authorities are currently completing the necessary procedures to address the incident's aftermath. The Jizan refinery, positioned on the Red Sea and near the border with Yemen, is a key installation in the region's energy infrastructure.