Inferno at Jazan: Aramco Keeps Cool Amidst Geopolitical Flames

An intense blaze erupted at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery on Sunday, but swift action from firefighters ensured no injuries occurred, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.

The fire was swiftly controlled by Aramco's industrial security, as authorities proceed with pertinent protocols to manage the incident. The cause of the fire remains unspecified.

Situated near Yemen's border, Jazan's refinery was previously compromised by Houthi attacks. Despite these geopolitical tensions, Aramco's chief reassures minimal disruption, emphasizing quick restoration of operations.