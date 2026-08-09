Inferno at Jazan: Aramco Keeps Cool Amidst Geopolitical Flames

Firefighters extinguished a fire at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, with no injuries reported. The facility had been shut following a prior attack by Yemen's Houthi militants. Despite regional tensions affecting oil infrastructure, Aramco assures that production disruptions are minimal and manageable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 07:54 IST
Inferno at Jazan: Aramco Keeps Cool Amidst Geopolitical Flames
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  • Saudi Arabia

An intense blaze erupted at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery on Sunday, but swift action from firefighters ensured no injuries occurred, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.

The fire was swiftly controlled by Aramco's industrial security, as authorities proceed with pertinent protocols to manage the incident. The cause of the fire remains unspecified.

Situated near Yemen's border, Jazan's refinery was previously compromised by Houthi attacks. Despite these geopolitical tensions, Aramco's chief reassures minimal disruption, emphasizing quick restoration of operations.

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