Inferno at Jazan: Aramco Keeps Cool Amidst Geopolitical Flames
Firefighters extinguished a fire at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, with no injuries reported. The facility had been shut following a prior attack by Yemen's Houthi militants. Despite regional tensions affecting oil infrastructure, Aramco assures that production disruptions are minimal and manageable.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
An intense blaze erupted at Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery on Sunday, but swift action from firefighters ensured no injuries occurred, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.
The fire was swiftly controlled by Aramco's industrial security, as authorities proceed with pertinent protocols to manage the incident. The cause of the fire remains unspecified.
Situated near Yemen's border, Jazan's refinery was previously compromised by Houthi attacks. Despite these geopolitical tensions, Aramco's chief reassures minimal disruption, emphasizing quick restoration of operations.