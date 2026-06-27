U.S. Greenlights Claude Mythos 5 AI Model Release to Select Partners

The U.S. government has permitted Anthropic to distribute its Claude Mythos 5 AI model to trusted partners. Over 100 companies and institutions, including leading Fortune 500 companies, have access. Commerce Secretary Lutnick affirmed efforts to balance AI leadership and national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Government On Friday Allowed Anthropic To Release Its Powerful Claude Mythos Ai Model To Some Trusted Partners | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:19 IST
U.S. Greenlights Claude Mythos 5 AI Model Release to Select Partners
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The United States government has granted Anthropic permission to unleash its advanced Claude Mythos 5 AI model to a select group of trusted partners. This strategic move, detailed in a letter obtained by Reuters from the Commerce Department, allows over 100 companies and institutions, such as numerous Fortune 500 giants, to engage with this cutting-edge technology.

Commenting on the development, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick acknowledged the diligent collaboration between Anthropic and the U.S. government since a June 12 directive. This partnership aims to mitigate risks associated with the AI model while ensuring economic growth.

A Commerce Department spokesperson emphasized the swift and thorough efforts undertaken in just two weeks to ensure America's leadership in AI, highlighting a commitment to not only advancing technology but also safeguarding national security interests.

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