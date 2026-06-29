Roche's Axelios Gene Sequencer: A New Challenger in DNA Sequencing

Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical and diagnostics powerhouse, has officially launched the Axelios gene sequencer to challenge Illumina's hegemony in next-generation sequencing.

Initially rolling out in academic and research-focused venues, the launch follows more than a decade after Roche's unsuccessful $6.8 billion takeover attempt of Illumina. Axelios aims to swiftly facilitate DNA analysis, supporting purposes from disease research to drug development.

Industry analysts forecast Roche's approach as a slow, strategic market capture, with Illumina still commanding an estimated 70% of the NGS system space. Meanwhile, Roche has set a goal to place 100 Axelios units in its debut year, ultimately building towards an anticipated revenue-generating platform predicted to earn over 1 billion Swiss francs annually. Collaborations with 10x Genomics and Google DeepVariant augment the data analysis suite, with endorsement from Broad Clinical Labs and the Hartwig Medical Foundation. Initial commercial shipments have commenced, with pre-orders secured and a focus on expansion to the U.S., UK, Germany, and France, among others.