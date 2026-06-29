Rocket Lab Boosts Space Ambitions with $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition

Rocket Lab Struck An Billion Deal To Acquire Satellite Communications Provider Iridium Communications On Monday

Rocket Lab made headlines on Monday with an $8 billion deal to acquire satellite communications provider Iridium Communications. This acquisition aims to emulate SpaceX's approach by merging a constellation of satellites with proprietary rockets.

This strategic move boosts Rocket Lab's ambition beyond launch services by incorporating an established satellite network, worldwide spectrum, and a large customer base that primarily includes enterprise and government clients.

Iridium shareholders will receive $27 in cash plus Rocket Lab shares, offering a 24.1% premium. The acquisition, expected to close in mid-2027, positions Rocket Lab competitively in the burgeoning space sector, reflecting growing investor interest.