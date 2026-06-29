Rocket Lab Boosts Space Ambitions with $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition

Rocket Lab has struck an $8 billion deal to acquire satellite communications provider Iridium Communications. The acquisition is set to accelerate Rocket Lab's strategy beyond launch services by adding Iridium's satellite network and customer base. The deal mirrors SpaceX’s model of combining satellite networks with in-house launch capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rocket Lab Struck An Billion Deal To Acquire Satellite Communications Provider Iridium Communications On Monday | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:03 IST
Rocket Lab Boosts Space Ambitions with $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition
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Rocket Lab made headlines on Monday with an $8 billion deal to acquire satellite communications provider Iridium Communications. This acquisition aims to emulate SpaceX's approach by merging a constellation of satellites with proprietary rockets.

This strategic move boosts Rocket Lab's ambition beyond launch services by incorporating an established satellite network, worldwide spectrum, and a large customer base that primarily includes enterprise and government clients.

Iridium shareholders will receive $27 in cash plus Rocket Lab shares, offering a 24.1% premium. The acquisition, expected to close in mid-2027, positions Rocket Lab competitively in the burgeoning space sector, reflecting growing investor interest.

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