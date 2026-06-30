Argentina's Economic Rollercoaster: April's Moderate Climb
Argentina’s economic activity increased by 1.6% in April compared to the previous year, as reported by the national statistics agency. This growth rate, although an improvement, was below the expected 2.2% and marked a slowdown from the 6.2% growth seen in March.
Argentina witnessed a 1.6% rise in economic activity in April, according to recent data from the national statistics agency.
The growth, while positive, failed to meet the anticipated 2.2% projected by analysts surveyed by Reuters, reflecting a deceleration from March's more robust 6.2% expansion.
This slower pace highlights ongoing challenges in Latin America's third-largest economy, as it navigates a volatile global economic environment.