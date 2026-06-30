Substitutes Shine and Tactics Evolve in 2026 World Cup Group Stage

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup has produced a wide array of goals, with substitutes emerging as vital contributors and goalkeepers playing pivotal roles in initiating attacks, according to FIFA's Technical Study Group's findings after 72 matches.

Senegal has led with four goals from substitutes, contributing to the 43 bench goals of the tournament's 215, boosting goals per game and making Germany's Deniz Undav a standout with three goals and two assists. France tops the finishing prowess charts with 10 goals from a mere expected goals of five, as analysts praise Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

Tactical trends show the U.S. excelling in counter-pressing, with Mauritius Pochettino's coaching bringing quick ball recovery into focus. Additionally, the concept of the 'quarterback' goalkeeper has gained traction, as seen in Cape Verde's Vozinha's performance, emphasizing evolving defensive strategies.