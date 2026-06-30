Congo's Controversial Ban Amidst Ebola Crisis

The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Banned Public Gatherings In Four Provinces

The Democratic Republic of Congo, embroiled in a deadly Ebola crisis, has imposed a ban on public gatherings. This measure affects four provinces, including Kinshasa, the nation's capital.

The timing of the ban is raising eyebrows, as it precedes a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8. This protest is against proposed constitutional reforms.

Opposition figures are crying foul, labeling the ban as a 'politically motivated' move to stifle dissent. The controversy adds another layer of complexity to the already tense political climate.