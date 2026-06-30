Congo's Controversial Ban Amidst Ebola Crisis

In response to a deadly Ebola outbreak, the Democratic Republic of Congo has banned public gatherings in four provinces, including the capital Kinshasa. This decision coincides with an upcoming protest against constitutional reform, sparking accusations that the ban is politically motivated by opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Democratic Republic Of Congo Has Banned Public Gatherings In Four Provinces | Updated: 30-06-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 00:32 IST
Congo's Controversial Ban Amidst Ebola Crisis
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The Democratic Republic of Congo, embroiled in a deadly Ebola crisis, has imposed a ban on public gatherings. This measure affects four provinces, including Kinshasa, the nation's capital.

The timing of the ban is raising eyebrows, as it precedes a planned protest in Kinshasa on July 8. This protest is against proposed constitutional reforms.

Opposition figures are crying foul, labeling the ban as a 'politically motivated' move to stifle dissent. The controversy adds another layer of complexity to the already tense political climate.

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