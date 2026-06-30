UK Regulator Pushes for App Payment Freedom

Britains Competition Regulator On Tuesday Proposed Allowing App Developers To Steer Users To Alternative Payment Options Outside Apple And Alphabets Google App Stores To Cut Fees And Boost Competition The Competition And Markets Authority Said The Proposals Would Remove Restrictions That Currently Prevent Uk Developers From Directing Users To Offplatform Payment Options

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is spearheading a major move to enhance competition by proposing that app developers should have the option to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the Apple and Google app stores.

This proposal seeks to address current limitations imposed by Apple, which bans, and Google, which restricts, such off-platform transactions. The CMA insists that any fees charged by these tech giants, for allowing developers this steering capacity, should align with a fair and evidence-based framework, focusing on cost and value.

Moreover, the authority is also evaluating a potential mandate on Apple to open its near-field communication technology to developers, a move that could pave the way for UK fintech firms to innovate beyond Apple's payment systems.