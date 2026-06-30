UK Regulator Pushes for App Payment Freedom

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is proposing reforms allowing app developers to direct users to external payment options, challenging Apple's and Google's current app store practices. The changes aim to reduce developer fees, boost competition, and may include opening Apple's payment tech to UK fintech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Competition Regulator On Tuesday Proposed Allowing App Developers To Steer Users To Alternative Payment Options Outside Apple And Alphabets Google App Stores To Cut Fees And Boost Competition The Competition And Markets Authority Said The Proposals Would Remove Restrictions That Currently Prevent Uk Developers From Directing Users To Offplatform Payment Options | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:38 IST
UK Regulator Pushes for App Payment Freedom
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The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is spearheading a major move to enhance competition by proposing that app developers should have the option to direct users to alternative payment methods outside the Apple and Google app stores.

This proposal seeks to address current limitations imposed by Apple, which bans, and Google, which restricts, such off-platform transactions. The CMA insists that any fees charged by these tech giants, for allowing developers this steering capacity, should align with a fair and evidence-based framework, focusing on cost and value.

Moreover, the authority is also evaluating a potential mandate on Apple to open its near-field communication technology to developers, a move that could pave the way for UK fintech firms to innovate beyond Apple's payment systems.

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