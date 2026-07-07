The AI Rulebook Is Late, and Children May Pay First: UN Chief Warns

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing faster than the world's ability to regulate it, calling for global rules that put child safety and corporate accountability at the center. His push for an AI Child Safety Pledge turns the governance debate from a distant policy question into an urgent test of who protects the most vulnerable when machines move faster than laws.

AI is advancing at "runaway speed," and the world must decide whether it will govern this transformation together or allow the technology to shape societies on its own terms, Guterres said. His call for guardrails reflects a growing concern that fragmented national rules, voluntary company standards and slow-moving institutions may not be enough for a technology that crosses borders instantly.

The inaugural U.N. Global Dialogue on AI Governance is meant to explore these questions without forming a treaty. It can help set global expectations, identify shared risks and bring more countries into the conversation. But it does not automatically create binding obligations for companies or governments.

Guterres Draws the Red Line Around Children

The most urgent part of Guterres' intervention is his focus on children. He has called for an AI Child Safety Pledge built on three rules: safety testing and oversight, zero tolerance for abuse, and crisis support systems.

His warning that "no child should be a guinea pig for unregulated AI" gives the governance debate a sharper moral and practical edge. Children are not just ordinary users of digital systems. They are often less able to understand how AI works, how it may influence them, or when a response generated by a machine may be harmful, manipulative or unsafe.

The proposed pledge would push companies to ensure AI systems are child-safe before release. It would also require systems that can intervene when a child shows signs of distress and prohibit the generation of harmful content. This shifts responsibility away from families and young users and places it where Guterres argues it belongs: on those who build and deploy the technology.

His phrase, "the algorithm did it," also speaks to a deeper accountability problem. AI systems may be complex, but complexity cannot become a shield for harm. If a system is released into public use, especially where children may interact with it, the companies behind it cannot treat damage as an unavoidable technical accident. The central question is whether foreseeable risks were tested, reduced and monitored before release.

The AI Divide Is About Power, Not Just Access

The dialogue will consider a report by 40 AI experts examining how AI development is concentrated in a small number of countries and companies. At the same time, AI adoption remains slower in developing countries.

This imbalance is not simply a technology gap - it is a power gap. The countries and companies that build the models, control the infrastructure and set the standards may shape the future of AI for everyone else. Developing countries risk becoming users of systems they had little role in designing, regulating or adapting to local needs.

It raises major questions for public policy and development. AI could support education, health, agriculture, governance and public services. But those benefits may not be evenly shared if countries lack digital infrastructure, technical capacity, investment and a seat at the table where rules are shaped.

The UN chief's call for AI to be fair and global therefore goes beyond safety language - it's about participation. If AI is built by a narrow group of actors but used across the world, then governance cannot be left only to the most powerful markets or the biggest technology firms. A global technology requires a broader global voice.

Countries differ in regulatory capacity, digital readiness and economic leverage. Some may want stronger protections, while others may prioritize innovation and investment. Technology companies may support general principles but resist rules that slow deployment or increase liability. These tensions will shape whether global AI governance becomes meaningful or remains largely aspirational.

Guardrails Will Matter Only If They Bite

The strongest test now is whether the call can move from principle to practice. Guardrails are useful only if they shape what companies do before AI systems reach users. It means safety testing, oversight, safeguards against harmful content and response systems for crisis situations cannot be treated as optional add-ons.

The proposed AI Child Safety Pledge could become a public benchmark for tech companies. It may increase pressure to prove that systems are tested for risks involving children before launch. It may also raise harder questions about accountability when AI tools generate harmful content or fail to respond appropriately to distress.

AI systems do not respect borders, but regulations are still largely national or regional. Without some level of harmonization, companies may face uneven rules, and users may face uneven protections. Weak regulatory environments could become places where risky products are tested or deployed with fewer safeguards.

Children are already growing up inside digital environments shaped by algorithms. As AI becomes more interactive, persuasive and personalized, the risks become more intimate. The question is not whether children will encounter AI, but whether the systems they encounter are designed with their safety in mind.

To sum up, the U.N. dialogue puts three urgent questions before governments and technology companies: who is accountable when AI causes harm, how children will be protected before systems are released, and whether developing countries will have a real role in shaping the rules.