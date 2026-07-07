Saab's GlobalEye Aircraft: A Beacon for NATO's Defense Strategy

Saab could begin delivering GlobalEye aircraft by 2030 if NATO swiftly finalizes a contract, according to CEO Micael Johansson. During a press conference in Ankara, Johansson noted the price per aircraft is estimated between $400 million and $450 million, though final figures are yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saab Will Be Able To Start Deliveries Of Globaleye Aircraft In | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:58 IST
Saab's GlobalEye Aircraft: A Beacon for NATO's Defense Strategy

Saab, the Swedish defense group, announced it could start delivering GlobalEye aircraft by 2030, contingent upon a prompt contract agreement with NATO. This statement was made by Micael Johansson, Saab's CEO, during a press conference held in Ankara on Tuesday.

Johansson emphasized that while the final pricing remains under negotiation, each aircraft is expected to cost between $400 million and $450 million.

This development signals a significant advancement in NATO's defense strategy, as the GlobalEye aircraft are known for their state-of-the-art surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

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