Saab's GlobalEye Aircraft: A Beacon for NATO's Defense Strategy

Saab Will Be Able To Start Deliveries Of Globaleye Aircraft In

Saab, the Swedish defense group, announced it could start delivering GlobalEye aircraft by 2030, contingent upon a prompt contract agreement with NATO. This statement was made by Micael Johansson, Saab's CEO, during a press conference held in Ankara on Tuesday.

Johansson emphasized that while the final pricing remains under negotiation, each aircraft is expected to cost between $400 million and $450 million.

This development signals a significant advancement in NATO's defense strategy, as the GlobalEye aircraft are known for their state-of-the-art surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.