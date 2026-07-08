Telstra's Nationwide Phone Outage: A Software Glitch
Australia's leading telecommunications company, Telstra, attributed a nationwide phone service outage to a software defect. The issue, affecting thousands, was resolved on the day it occurred. CFO Michael Ackland confirmed the resolution during an afternoon update in Melbourne.
Australia's biggest telecommunications company, Telstra, has identified a software defect as the probable cause of a widespread phone service outage.
The outage, which disrupted services for thousands across the nation, was fully resolved by Wednesday, according to Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland.
During a late afternoon update in Melbourne, Ackland reassured reporters that network issues had been addressed and normal operations restored.
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