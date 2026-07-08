Telstra's Nationwide Phone Outage: A Software Glitch

Australia's leading telecommunications company, Telstra, attributed a nationwide phone service outage to a software defect. The issue, affecting thousands, was resolved on the day it occurred. CFO Michael Ackland confirmed the resolution during an afternoon update in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australias Biggest Telecoms Company Telstra Said It Identified A Software Defect As The Likely Cause Of A Nationwide Outage That Cut Phone Services For Thousands Of Customers Network Issues Have Been Fully Resolved After The Outage Occurred Early Wednesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:10 IST
Telstra's Nationwide Phone Outage: A Software Glitch

Australia's biggest telecommunications company, Telstra, has identified a software defect as the probable cause of a widespread phone service outage.

The outage, which disrupted services for thousands across the nation, was fully resolved by Wednesday, according to Chief Financial Officer Michael Ackland.

During a late afternoon update in Melbourne, Ackland reassured reporters that network issues had been addressed and normal operations restored.

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