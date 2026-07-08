Controversy Surrounds Alleged Hospital Assault: Public Outrage and Unyielding Support for Local Leader

Sadhana Karande defends Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre against assault allegations, arguing the charges are baseless. Her pregnant daughter's emergency treatment was denied by a local hospital despite severe circumstances, prompting Mhatre's intervention. Mhatre expresses regret over the incident and highlights systemic hospital issues as the core problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 14:56 IST
Controversy Surrounds Alleged Hospital Assault: Public Outrage and Unyielding Support for Local Leader
Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre assaults staff at KDMC hospital (Photo/@INCHarshsapkal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sadhana Karande, mother of a patient, has come forward asserting that the assault charges against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre are entirely unfounded. Interviewed by ANI, Karande described how her daughter's emergency treatment was refused at a local hospital, advising a transfer to Sion Hospital despite the critical condition.

The situation escalated as Karande pleaded with staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital, overwhelmed by adverse weather conditions and her daughter's deteriorating state. With no progress, Karande called upon Mhatre, whom she affectionately refers to as Dada, for support against the hospital's unyielding stance.

In response to the allegations, Mhatre expressed regret over any misunderstanding from the incident. He criticized the hospital's systemic failures, arguing his actions were misconstrued in the CCTV footage. Maintaining his innocence, he vowed to help rectify the lapses in healthcare delivery that led to this confrontation.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026