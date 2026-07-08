Controversy Surrounds Alleged Hospital Assault: Public Outrage and Unyielding Support for Local Leader
Sadhana Karande defends Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre against assault allegations, arguing the charges are baseless. Her pregnant daughter's emergency treatment was denied by a local hospital despite severe circumstances, prompting Mhatre's intervention. Mhatre expresses regret over the incident and highlights systemic hospital issues as the core problem.
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Sadhana Karande, mother of a patient, has come forward asserting that the assault charges against Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre are entirely unfounded. Interviewed by ANI, Karande described how her daughter's emergency treatment was refused at a local hospital, advising a transfer to Sion Hospital despite the critical condition.
The situation escalated as Karande pleaded with staff at Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital, overwhelmed by adverse weather conditions and her daughter's deteriorating state. With no progress, Karande called upon Mhatre, whom she affectionately refers to as Dada, for support against the hospital's unyielding stance.
In response to the allegations, Mhatre expressed regret over any misunderstanding from the incident. He criticized the hospital's systemic failures, arguing his actions were misconstrued in the CCTV footage. Maintaining his innocence, he vowed to help rectify the lapses in healthcare delivery that led to this confrontation.
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