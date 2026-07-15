Nio Powers Up: Electric Vehicle Giant Backs ChangXin Memory Tech

Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Nio has strategically invested in ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a leading DRAM chip producer in China, as CXMT prepares for its initial public offering. Nio's investment amounts to 158 million yuan ($23.34 million), as revealed in a recent stock filing by CXMT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:19 IST
Nio Powers Up: Electric Vehicle Giant Backs ChangXin Memory Tech
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  • Country:
  • China

Nio, the Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer, has taken a strategic leap by becoming a cornerstone investor in ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT). CXMT, renowned as China's largest DRAM chipmaker, is on the cusp of its initial public offering.

The investment, detailed in a stock filing by CXMT, amounts to 158 million yuan, approximately $23.34 million USD.

This financial move marks a significant collaboration between two major players in China's burgeoning technology sector, aligning Nio closely with the advancements in DRAM technology.

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