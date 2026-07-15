Global Markets Brace for ASML's Earnings Amid AI Surge

As Europe's top chip-making equipment supplier, ASML, prepares to release its earnings report, the global market is keen to gauge the impact of AI technologies on the semiconductor industry. The company remains the sole producer of EUV lithography systems, essential for creating advanced chips.

ASML is expected to announce a notable increase in both revenue and net profit for the second quarter, according to LSEG estimates. Analysts are eager to see if ASML will exceed expectations and revise its full-year revenue outlook upwards, reflecting the sector's ongoing evolution.

Meanwhile, global market movements reveal fluctuating investor sentiments, influenced by geopolitical factors, economic data, and shifting corporate strategies. The Hong Kong market witnessed gains, driven by optimistic economic data, while inflation dynamics continue to shape investor outlooks in the West.