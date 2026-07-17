China Takes the Helm: Xi's Vision for Global AI Leadership

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined China's ambitions to lead global AI governance. He advocated for open-source technology, highlighting its potential to empower developing nations while serving as an alternative to U.S. dominance in the sector.

Xi's keynote speech marked a defining moment as he likened AI to transformative inventions like the steam engine and electricity, suggesting China's open-source AI models as global public goods. Committing to support emerging nations, Xi warned against unequal access to technology, stressing AI's role in leveling the playing field.

China's growing clout in the AI race is underscored by advances such as Moonshot AI's launch of Kimi K3. The conference also spotlighted Xi's safety concerns and his vision of human-controlled AI systems. The initiative reflects China's strategic maneuvers amid global discussions on AI leadership.