China Takes the Helm: Xi's Vision for Global AI Leadership

In a keynote at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, President Xi Jinping positioned China as a leader in global AI governance. Xi emphasized open-source technology as a public good, pledging support to developing nations. He compared AI's importance to groundbreaking inventions and proposed China's AI initiatives as alternatives to U.S. policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 09:44 IST
China Takes the Helm: Xi's Vision for Global AI Leadership
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

At the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined China's ambitions to lead global AI governance. He advocated for open-source technology, highlighting its potential to empower developing nations while serving as an alternative to U.S. dominance in the sector.

Xi's keynote speech marked a defining moment as he likened AI to transformative inventions like the steam engine and electricity, suggesting China's open-source AI models as global public goods. Committing to support emerging nations, Xi warned against unequal access to technology, stressing AI's role in leveling the playing field.

China's growing clout in the AI race is underscored by advances such as Moonshot AI's launch of Kimi K3. The conference also spotlighted Xi's safety concerns and his vision of human-controlled AI systems. The initiative reflects China's strategic maneuvers amid global discussions on AI leadership.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026